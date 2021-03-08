Troy Celebrates Black History

( Photo / Sparsh Shakya )

Martavious Ginyard reads “Walking with the Wind” by John Lewis.

Jakiya Dudley

Staff Writer

Troy University is celebrating Black History Month by having literature read-ins held by Troy Council of Teachers of English, Sigma Tau Delta and the English department.

The literature read-ins are events where participants can read a short poem or excerpt from the works of their favorite African American writers.

“Black History Month is important in America, and I think it is even more important this year,” said Theresa Johnson, the Director of English Language Arts. “We have held the event annually, usually inside the library.

“However, this year we want to celebrate with the focus on John Lewis, ‘the boy from Troy,’ as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. named him in their first meeting. I have asked one of my former students, Martavious Ginyard, to read this passage from ‘Walking with the Wind’ by John Lewis.

“All incoming students read this book of the BLACK HISTORY Movement as our Reading Initiative in 2006, and Mr. John Lewis came to Troy to speak to students – the man was remarkable.”

Johnson explained why it is important for all students to participate in Black History Month.

“All students can benefit from attending this event because it is in our celebrations of diversity that all Americans become better American citizens – citizens that truly understand and love and respect each other as ‘all God’s children,’ to quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr,” Johnson said.

Monday, students participated in a read-in on the John Lewis quad.