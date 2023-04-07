Troy falls to South Alabama

by Logan Pittman

Troy men’s tennis completed its road trip after competing in back-to-back-to-back away matches. Troy started its week-long adventure in Louisiana, where the Trojans fought hard against conference opponent Louisiana.

The Trojans won the doubles point to give them a 1-0 lead, but they soon found themselves down 3-1. With wins from Mario Martinez and Carles Anton, Troy rallied back to tie the match 3-3. Despite a hard-fought battle, Yeray Andres Pastor could not pull through in the tie-breaking set. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the match 4-3.

The Trojan’s took a short break before heading to take on conference opponent Southern Miss in a rescheduled match. Troy took an early 1-0 lead with a doubles victory and quickly followed up with three singles wins, winning the match 4-0.

Martinez continued to dominate on court one, winning his seventh straight match. He is now 16-2 on the season with 15 wins on court one.

After their quick victory in Mississippi, the Trojans crossed state lines and down to Mobile, Alabama to take on longtime rival and conference opponent South Alabama.

Troy would find itself down early after losing the doubles point. The team’s loss on the doubles court would prove to be fatal for the Trojans as they split their remaining single matches 3-3, giving South Alabama a 4-3 victory.

Martinez saw his seven-game win streak come to an end on court one, adding a loss to his 16-3 record.

Carlos Anton, Yeray Andres, Pastor, and Noah Martens scored the three wins on the day.

Troy plays host to Georgia Southern and Georgia State this weekend at the Lunsford Tennis Complex; Saturday’s matchup against the Eagles will be Senior Day for the Trojans.