Kennedy Roy

Sports Editor

The Troy women’s golf team posted the second-lowest tally of Tuesday’s final round at the Spring Break Shootout.

As a team, the Trojans moved up into 5th place while Shaelee Scarberry moved up to a tie for 4th.

The Trojans ended the tournament with 38 birdies collectively along with carding 11 birdies.

Scarberry individually shot 1-over par and Elizabeth Preus shot even par on the day.

Preus had a strong opening round with a start of three birdies on her first four holes. Right before the turn she carded a pair of bogeys to put her at 1-over at the turn.

Although battling through a couple of bad holes, she birdied the par-3 seventh to close out her day.

North Florida won the team title by six shots over Seminole State with Western Kentucky being 13 shots back in third. Troy finished just one shot behind Florida Gulf Coast for fourth.

Troy takes a break until April 5-6 when the team will get back to work in the Brickyard Collegiate in Macon, Georgia.

This is the final event before the Trojans compete in the Sun Belt Championship.