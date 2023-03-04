Troy Football coaching staff changes

by Logan Pittman

Troy football had some shake ups among the staff this past February with defensive coordinator Shiel Wood and offensive line Coach Cole Popovich taking other opportunities presented to them.

Wood, who led the Trojans top-20 nationally-ranked defense, will be heading to Tulane to take on the defensive coordinator position. Tulane lost its former defensive coordinator, Chris Hampton, to Oregon back in January. The Green Wave looked to replace him with Lance Guidry from Marshall, but he was swooped up by Miami. Wood was offered the job and he accepted on February 16.

Popovich’s departure was announced only days ago, as the former Patriots offensive line coach would make his return to the NFL. He joins Alabama legend and head coac, DeMeco Ryan on the Houston Texans as the assistant offensive line coach.

There has been no news on who will replace Popovich; however, a new defensive coordinator has been named for the Trojans.

Greg Gasparato will be the defensive coordinator for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Gasparato was the previous defensive coordinator at Louisville and was hired at Cincinnati before settling at Troy. He’s had previous stints with Army, Appalachian State, Wofford and a few other stops along the way.

His stint with Army was as the co-defensive coordinator, and his partner was co-defensive coordinator and former defensive coordinator Wood.

Troy’s defense was one of the best in the country last season, ranking eighth nationally in both points allowed per game (17.1) and total turnovers gained (27). The Trojans went 12-2 and won the Sun Belt Conference Championship, capping the season with an 18-12 victory over UT-San Antonio in the Cure Bowl.