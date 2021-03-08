Troy gets vaccine

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

After months of waiting, while other Alabama universities received doses from the state as early as the first week of January, Troy University now has COVID-19 vaccines and will begin inoculating the public, faculty and staff this week.

Troy has received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine the school will be distributing at 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from the university.

The school said it has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health as a state distribution center, with vaccines available to eligible members of the public beginning this Thursday.

“We are pleased to provide this service to the Wiregrass area of the state through our close collaboration with the Alabama Department of Public Health,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, who chairs the University’s COVID-19 task force. “Together with ADPH, we can greatly expand the rate at which our citizens can receive the vaccination.”

The health department currently says healthcare prviders, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers, firefighters, people 65 or older and additionalgroups of critical workers are eligible. Gov. Kay Ivey recently announced those working in education would be considered “frontline workers,” therefore Troy’s faculty and staff qualify.

“I urge all of our faculty and staff to get the vaccination but doing so is not required by the University,” Tatum said in a letter addressing Troy employees, adding that “numerous” staff members and students from the College of Health and Human Services will help administer doses.

“I want to thank them for their service,” Tatum said in the letter to employees. “Through their efforts, Troy will play a key role in helping the vaccine reach the Wiregrass region.”

Doses will be available in the university’s Health Center, which is equipped with cold chain storage to hold the Moderna vaccine. The facility is located beside the Trojan Center.

Those who qualify may schedule an appointment by going to covid.troy.edu or calling 1-800-414-5756. Because the Moderna vaccine requires two doses, a follow-up appointment will be made after an individual is vaccinated.