Troy on top for homecoming

(PHOTO/ Rojan Maharjan)

A Georgia Southern defender makes a dive for a scrambling Kaleb Barker in Saturday’s homecoming win. Barker completed 27 of his 41 attempts through the air with one interception. The junior posted 330 yards and three scores on the day.

Kennedy Roy

Staff Writer

A stellar offensive performance by Kaleb Barker and D.K. Billingsley sent Troy football past Georgian Southern 49-28.

With the win, the Trojans advance to 2-3 in the Sun Belt Conference and 4-5 overall. The win puts Troy in 4th place in the East division of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Trojans jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the first half courtesy of two quick 2-minute drives.

Troy’s first points on the game came on a 13-yard pass from senior quarterback Kaleb Barker to Bret Clark.

Troy later added on seven more points with an 18-yard run by DK Billingsley late in the first quarter.

The Eagles battled back to make the score 27-14 at the half.

Coming out of halftime, Georgia Southern put together a 2 minute and 11 second-drive, capped off with a 26-yard touchdown pass to pull within six.

Troy went on to dominate the second half, scoring three second-half touchdowns with a final score of 49-28.

Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker led the offense, completing 27 of 41 passes for 330 yards for three touchdowns and one interception.

Redshirt sophomore D.K. Billingsley led all rushers with 14 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown run, which was Troy’s longest play from scrimmage of the day.

Wide receiver Kaylon Geiger led the receiving corps with seven catches for 110 yards.

Sophomore linebacker Carlton Martial led the team with 11 tackles, including six solo tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Next week, the Trojans go on the road to face Texas State. The game starts at 2:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN 3.