Troy programs receive national recognition

by Emily Mosier

Troy University has recently been recognized on several national lists for academic excellence, including The Princeton Review, Fortune Education, and the U.S. News & World Report.

For the 18th consecutive year, Troy has been recognized among the best 143 colleges and universities in a 12-state region by The Princeton Review, a prominent tutoring, test preparation and admission services company.

The Princeton Review compiles their rankings by utilizing surveys, given to students on campus or via their website, about many aspects of the personal college experience, from administration to campus life.

“It does not surprise me because there are a plethora of excellent professors and departments,” said Chasta Westrick, a sophomore sociology major from Enterprise, Alabama. “It makes me happy that others like Princeton are seeing just how great Troy University is.”

Fortune Education, a well-known educational publishing company, has named Troy University’s online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program the 36th best in the nation.

Fortune Education considered three different factors when choosing programs for this list: selectivity, demand, and success (as measured by retention and graduation rates).

Savannah Brazzell, a senior nursing major from Alexander City, Alabama, expressed pride for Troy’s nursing department.

“I have so much pride in the program that I am in,” Brazzell said. “When people hear Troy nursing, they know that they are going to get quality care because of the extensiveness of our program.

“I couldn’t be more proud to see their hard work paying off.”

Earlier this year, Troy was recognized in several categories by U.S. News & World Report, including as the 18th best college for veterans and 46th most affordable university in the southern region.

“There are a lot of great schools in the south, so to have Troy be amongst them as the best says a lot,” said Gabrielle Jent, a sophomore business major from Jasper, Alabama. Gent also said that she was not surprised to hear about Troy’s many rankings.

“I love this school and everything about it, that’s why I choose to come here. Troy is constantly growing and improving, and I’m glad that other people are seeing that as well. “