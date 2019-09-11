Troy revamps scholarship qualifications

by

Emma Daniel

News Editor

Troy University has announced scholarship changes available for incoming freshman starting Fall 2020.

The new scholarships include a revamped two-tiered Millennium Scholars Award. The scholarship provides tuition and traditional housing for students with an ACT score between 30 to 32 and a high school grade point average (GPA) of 3.7. Students with ACT scores between 33 and 36 and a 3.7 GPA will also receive a meal plan in addition to tuition and housing.

Other scholarships offered include the Chancellor’s Award which offers $6,000 to $10,000 for students with an ACT score of 26-29 and a 3.5 high school GPA.

This is the second major changes in scholarships after scholarship cuts made in 2017 that capped the millennium scholarship at $15,000.

The Trojan Leadership Scholarship offers $2,000 to $4,000 with a 20 to 25 ACT score and a 3.0 high school GPA.

The Troy Legacy Scholarship offers $1,000 to those with at least a 20 on the ACT, a 3.0 high school GPA and a parent or grandparent who is an alumnus and member of the Troy University Alumni Association.

The Sunshine Scholars Award is available to Florida residents on the Troy campus with a 20 on the ACT and a 3.0 high school GPA, offering $1,000 to $2,000.

The Online Transfer Award offers $1,500 for online transfer students with a 3.0 GPA.

The Transfer Merit Scholarship offers $2,000 for Alabama residents with 45 transfer credit hours and a 3.0 GPA.

Troy will also have a Corporate Partnership program that allows a 10% tuition discount for students who are employees of the university’s corporate partners.

Check back with the Tropolitan for an in-depth look at the changes.