Troy Soccer climbing the ranks

by

Tanner Colvin

Contributor

With soccer just around the corner, the Sun Belt Conference released the Preseason Coaches’ Poll and the Preseason All-Conference Team on Thursday.

The Trojans were projected to finish second in the 2020 season, while junior Kate Eubanks was dubbed a member of the Preseason All-Conference squad.

“We’re very excited for Kate,” Head Coach Ged O’Connor said. “Todays’ honor is another great accolade that she’s received, and it says a lot about her character and quality as a player.

To be ranked second in the conference in the preseason poll is a great achievement, but it says a lot about each member of our squad that we were picked second with just one all-conference honoree.”

Last season, the Trojans went 12-3-4 and finished the regular season ranked second in the conference.

Troy received 97 overall points and a first-place vote in the preseason poll.

Eubanks started in all 19 games last season. The Mobile, Alabama, native racked up three goals, two assists and .563 shots on goal percentage.

The defender helped lead the Trojan defense that allowed just 16 total goals in 19 matches.

Eubanks was tabbed a member of the first team All-Sun Belt Conference and second team All-Southeast Region squads a year ago.

Troy ranked just behind in-state rival South Alabama who tallied 119 points and nine first-place votes. The Jaguars also took home the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year award in Tilly Wilkes.

The start to the 2020 season was delayed when the Sun Belt Conference announced there would be no competition earlier than Sept. 3.

The Trojans are scheduled to play a 10-match conference-only slate that is scheduled to begin in late September.

An official sche