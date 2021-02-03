Troy Softball releases tournament schedule

( Photo / Troy Athletics )

The Troy softball team released its 2021 tournament schedule this week with teams such as Ole Miss and UAB on the schedule.

Hanna Cooper

Editor-In-Chief

The Trojans will welcome seven teams, including regional foes Ole Miss and UAB, to the Troy Softball Complex to kick off the opening two weekends of the 2021 season, Head Coach Beth Mullins announced Friday.

The Trojans 2021 campaign kicks off Feb. 12-14 with the Trojan Classic. Ole Miss, UAB, Chattanooga and Belmont are all scheduled to make the trip to the Troy Softball Complex.

The Trojans open the season that Friday at 2 p.m. against Ole Miss and will conclude the opening day of action with a matchup against Chattanooga.

Troy returns to the diamond at 2 p.m. the following day against Belmont before closing out day-two action at 4:30 p.m. against in-state rival UAB. The Trojans fifth and final matchup of the weekend will be a 2 p.m. Sunday contest against Belmont.

The home stretch continues the following weekend as the Trojans play host to Austin Peay, Western Carolina and Mercer for the Troy Invitational (Feb. 19-21).

The Trojans open the weekend on Friday against Austin Peay at 2 p.m. followed by a matchup with Mercer.

Day two of the Troy Invitational brings a doubleheader against Western Carolina starting at 3 p.m. before the Trojans close their home tournament slate at 1 p.m. Sunday against Mercer.

Fans will be allowed out at the Troy Softball Complex this season. The Troy Softball Complex will operate at 50% capacity on a first-come-first-serve basis. Admission is free.