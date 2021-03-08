Troy student remembered

Ayanna Williams

Staff Writer

Troy’s students gathered together on Feb. 25 to celebrate the life of William Llyod Etheredge with a candlelight vigil.

Etheredge exchanged his earthly life for his eternal life on January 15, 2021 in result of a tragic climbing accident.

He was a 19-year-old native from Montgomery, Alabama and a music industry major at Troy University.

Etheredge was born on March 28, 2001 in Floodwood, Mississippi to the union of Tod Steven Etheredge and Crystal Lorraine Stamps Etheredge of Pike Road, Alabama.

As students gathered together to celebrate his presence that was well respected on campus, his family members spoke on his behalf.

“One thing Llyod wanted out of his life was to be a calming balm and an agent of peace around the world,” said Etheredge’s brother Tod Etheredge.

“He saw that his avenue of doing that was through music, and he uniquely recognized his calling, and his talent was to use music as a calming nature, be a balm that unifies people together, to be a force, to be calming to other people, to be unifying a long different group of humanity, and to bring peace to a world that desperately needs it now.”

Etheredge’s brother challenged everyone who is a music major to use their gifts and talents to unify people to be a balm to a hurting world and honor Etheredge’s legacy by doing so. To everyone else he offers the same challenge to be a unifying force in a polarized world, seek to give peace amongst men, and ultimately seek to be a light in this world.

His brother was not the only one to speak on Etheredge’s character, his friends had words of gratitude to express as well.

“I refer to him as a complete source of light,” said Carson Rivers, a friend and music education major from Enterprise, Alabama. “He was one of the most beautiful and bright persons I have ever met, and he had a gift for music, and I shared that with him.”

Etheredge was very active within his program as he showcased his talents of playing the piano and trumpet.

“On behalf of the music department, I would like to say that Llyod came to every rehearsal and class with an uplifting spirit,” said Kayla Lemak, Sound of the South president, and junior music education major from Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

“He was always positive, and he never left the room with a frown. He always lit up the world.

“He started the beginning of class playing the piano. He loved God, his friends, his family, and most importantly he loved music, and I know he would want us to unify on all of those things,” said Lemak.

Etheredge’s memories will forever be cherished by Troy University and his family would like to extend their gratitude to Troy University, the music department, SGA, Troy police and everyone who was involved.

“Thank you all so much,” said Etheredge brother. “You are a blessing to our lives, and we will forever be thankful for our Troy family.”