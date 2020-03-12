Troy suspends on campus classes till April 6th

by

Troy University has suspended all on campus classes effective March 16th moving to alternate delivery systems. On campus classes are scheduled to resume Monday April 6th.

“We chose to make this transition out of an abundance of caution to mitigate risk and prevent exposure or spread of the virus on our campuses,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, who leads the University’s ad-hoc coronavirus task force.

In addition to class format changes, the University has also suspended all domestic and international travel through April 6, and, following a directive from the Sun Belt Conference, all intercollegiate athletic events will be suspended indefinitely.

This is a developing story. The Tropolitan will update it as more information becomes available.