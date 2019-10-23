Troy University I.T. Society holds LinkedIn seminar

by

Keitt Trammell, president of the Troy University I.T. Society

Hannah Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy University I.T. Society held a seminar on tools for leveraging Linked In profiles last Tuesday in Bibb Graves Hall.

The Linked In seminar was the first event held under the new president, Keitt Trammell. Trammell, a junior information systems major from Prattville, previously worked as the club’s treasurer before assuming the role of president last spring.

“Being the treasurer, I was able to watch the leadership before me to examine things that went well before taking the role on myself,” Trammell said. “I was very happy with the way the seminar went.

“The people who came learned a lot and got their resumes reviewed, which is beneficial for all.”

As a member of the I.T. Society since her freshman year, Trammell has been given opportunities to gain experience in the field.

“Being in the I.T. Society has gotten me closer to employers and has helped with finding internships and getting hands on experience,” Trammell said.

This summer, Trammell interned with the Office of Information Technology in the cybersecurity division for the State of Alabama. As an intern, Trammell monitored and resolved cybersecurity helpdesk tickets, tracked vulnerabilities and threats and completed online training in security programs.

“This summer, I got to actually work in the field that I plan on pursuing after getting my degree,” Trammell said. “I got to see whether cybersecurity is something that I would enjoy doing beyond just the classroom.”

The I.T. Society has many more events to come this semester. The goal is to plan trips and events that allow for students to network with professors and administration on campus as well as employers.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, November 12, at 5 p.m. in Bibb Graves Hall room 239. New members are encouraged to attend.

To find out more about the I.T. Society and stay informed about upcoming meetings, follow the group’s Facebook page.