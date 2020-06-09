Troy University police chief fired

by

The Troy University police chief was fired after a brief suspension due to online comments that “do not reflect the values of Troy University,” according to a university statement released Tuesday.

John McCall was placed on suspension with pay and under investigation after posting controversial Facebook comments early last week about the death of George Floyd.

“Over the last few days, we have heard from many of you who have experienced hurt, anger and deep concern,” the university statement said. “Your voices have been heard and shared with the investigation committee.

“Troy is committed to being part of the national conversation about racism, and our Dean of Students will be leading listening sessions with campus police, students, faculty, staff, alumni and other stakeholders.”

Details have not yet been released about the sessions.

“Our goal is to hear how University Police can best serve our campuses and ensure that their practices align with our values.”

A new University Police chief has not been named.

