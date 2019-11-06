Troy’s percussion ensemble to hold concert in preparation for upcoming international convention

by

Lirona Joshi

Staff Writer

The Troy University Percussion Ensemble has been invited to perform at the New Music Literature Showcase Concert for the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC), in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Nov. 13-16.

To help prepare, the ensemble will host a preview concert in Troy on Sunday, Nov. 10.

According to Adam Blackstock, a professor of percussion, the session will be a 90 minute concert featuring all new works for the percussion ensemble. It includes 12 individual pieces that will be performed in their entirety.

“The PASIC performance will take place next Friday, Nov.15, in Indianapolis, but this is our kind of Troy preview concert to show the people of Troy University and the surrounding area what it is that we are going to perform and what it is that we are doing in Indianapolis,” Blackstock said.

The pieces that will be performed include works of composers Mitchell Beck, Kevin Bobo, Chris Brooks, Nathan Daughtrey, Dave Hall, Michael LaMattina, Paul Millette, Tyler Tolles, Jamie Whitmarsh and Steven Wulff, as well as Troy lecturer Robert Clayson and alumnus Andrew Patzig. All of the compositions include 3-9 performers, and will be performed by a total of 11 Troy University students.

PASIC is one of the largest drum and percussion events in the world, according to its website. The 2019 convention in Indianapolis will feature over 120 concerts with top artists from all over the world and host more than 6,000 attendees.

The concert is a unique opportunity for the ensemble to not only feature Troy University’s student talent on an international stage, but also comes as an honor in the form of PASIC’s recognition of Blackstock’s contributions to the field of percussion performance and education.

For the 11 student performers, the event will be a memorable feat.

“Being able to perform on an international stage at PASIC is the opportunity of a lifetime for me,” said Aron Joseph Ward, a senior music education major and a member of the ensemble from Geneva. “It has given me the chance to pour every ounce of my effort into a single goal and admire the finished product.”

Ethan Stonecipher, a senior physics major from Alabaster and another member of the group, agreed with Ward’s sentiment.

“To know that eight years of dedicated work towards a talent will pay off this way is incredibly humbling, especially since the opportunity came by invitation,” Stonecipher said. “To be able to perform on the stage that most music majors across the country will never get a chance to, is very exciting.”

Ward hopes that through the concert he will be able to develop professional relationships with percussionists from around the word.

“I am also excited to help upkeep the reputation of the Troy University Percussion Ensemble, for being one of the finest in the world,” Ward said.

This Sunday’s preview concert will serve not only as a warmup for the group before they hit the road for their performance at PASIC, but will also be a treat for the Troy community to enjoy a world-class performance locally.

The preview concert will begin at 3:00 p.m. in John M. Long Hall room 104. It is free and open to Troy University students and the community.