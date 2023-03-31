Tuition, housing costs to increase next year

by Emily Mosier

Troy University’s Board of Trustees has approved changes in attendance costs for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The price for undergraduate tuition has risen from $388 per credit hour to $408. Graduate and doctoral tuition are set at $475 and $550 a credit hour respectively.

Housing costs range between $2,060 and $3,780.

While Hebert Reeves, the Dean of Student Services, has no control over tuition, he said there is a reason behind behind a rise in housing costs.

“Housing rates have not increased the last two years,” Reeves said. “The costs associated with maintaining the residence halls continues to increase, therefore, it was necessary for a rate increase with housing.”

Many students are unhappy with the changes.

“It’s ridiculous because I pay a lot as it is,” said Sydney Burlingame, a junior graphic design major from Prattville, Alabama. “Troy was cheaper than the college I transferred from, but now they’re about the same.

“I don’t know if I have enough with the increases to finish school before I drain my college fund.”

Burlingame said she thought it was unfair to have such expensive housing when students aren’t guaranteed to receive housing.

“I understand with inflation everything goes up, I just wasn’t expecting this right now,” she said.

Monica Bishop, a sophomore English major from Birmingham, Alabama, said she was also upset with the changes.

“There’s already such a financial difficulty for college students as is,” Bishop said. “There should be more emphasis on benefiting the student students than benefiting the institution.”

According to a university statement that was sent in a mass email to all students, this is the first change in tuition prices since 2018.

“Troy University remains committed to providing students with affordable, quality academic programs and an enriching and valuable college experience,” the statement read.