Two dead, three injured after Saturday morning shooting

by

Emma Daniel

Editor-in-chief

Two people are dead and three others injured after a shooting at the Pike County Cattlemen’s Complex around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Troy Police.

Police officers were dispatched to help disperse a large crowd, but while they were on the way, shots were fired, according to a police statement issued Saturday morning. Names of those killed have not officially been released.

A video posted on Facebook by a witness to the shooting shows people running away and hiding behind cars as more than 50 shots fired could be heard.

When police arrived, two people were found shot at the scene. One with life threatening injuries was taken to a hospital in Dothan and the other was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center. Three others shot had been taken to Troy Regional in private vehicles. One of those victims died at the hospital and another was moved to a Montgomery hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Troy Police.

The shooting happened after an event at the complex billed as “205 Invades 334” with live performances by Luh Soldier, Big Yavo and Li Heat. Social media posters for the event noted it was ticketed, masks were required and “security strictly enforced.”

Police reported that the crime scene was very large with “a lot of people on scene at the time of the shooting.”

No arrests had been made Saturday afternoon and The Messenger newspaper in Troy reported police were seeing autopsies of the two people who were killed.

Troy Police are still investigating and have asked that anyone with information come forward by calling the police department at 334-566-0500 or the department’s secret witness line at 334-566-5555.