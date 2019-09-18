UAC event gets students active with dance

by

Lirona Joshi

Staff Writer

The University Activity Council (UAC) is collaborating with The Muscle Fitness Club to organize a Trap Zumba event on September 25 at the Bibb Graves Quad.

The event will be led by a professional instructor from Montgomery. It is open to all students and will be run as two sessions, one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.

Zumba, a popular exercise fitness program, involves a high-energy aerobic workout that is usually accompanied with pumped-up music. Zumba involves core strengthening and flexibility routines, and is a popular way to work out while learning some exciting dance moves to fun music.

The Trap Zumba event will serve as a refresher for the students looking to unwind from the pressure of their college classes.

“Zumba has been something we as an executive board have always talked about doing, but struggled with finding a way to fit it in our schedule and produce it in a way that is interesting to students,” said Taylor Holt, a senior social science major from Huntsville and the president of UAC.

“Trap Zumba was brought up this year at our calendar meeting and we thought students would love to take a break from studying and dance to popular hip-hop/rap songs with their friends.”

After organizing events such as the Escape Room and Bubble Soccer along with the bi-weekly movie nights, Trap Zumba comes as a yet another effort by the UAC to engage with the student body while providing entertainment.

Holt says the event is free and smoothies, coke floats and water will be provided for the participating students.