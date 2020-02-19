VIBE redefines the typical dance concert

by

The Troy University Department of Theatre and Dance is premiering its spring concert titled “Vibe” this week from Feb. 20-23.

The performance has been in the works since December, with the department bringing in guest choreographers.

“We’ve been working really hard the last three months,” said Caroline Gerhart, a sophomore dance and broadcast journalism student from Orlando, Florida. “We’ve had rehearsals all hours of the day and night, but we are enjoying it so much, and we are so excited for Troy to see it this weekend.

“This performance is really unique and very different from all the performances we’ve done before. We have a live band, which is really cool, and having live music with a performance doesn’t happen very often.”

“There is a certain cohesiveness about all the dancers and the pieces that makes it so easy to follow while keeping it interesting enough that you can’t take your eyes off of it,” said James Boyd, the artistic director for the show. “No matter what your knowledge of the arts is, you’re sure to enjoy it.”

The performance, which will last about an hour and a half, features dances in the styles contemporary, lyrical and even hip-hop.

“In the past, we’ve mainly focused on lyrical and ballet,” said Katey Fleming, a senior dance major from Fort Payne, Alabama. “This year, we have some breakdancing and hip-hop that I think the student body is sure to enjoy.”

Gerhart and Fleming both said that the environment of the team and rehearsals have really made the three-month-long preparation a special experience.

“Our artistic director is so positive and encouraging,” Fleming said. “All the guest artists acted very similarly, and there was so much creativity and openness in the environment that I don’t think it could have gone better.”

“As a dance department, we spend all of our time together,” Gerhart said. “We all get to do what we love to do, and being able to share the stage with each other with pieces that allow us to communicate on stage is a really unique experience that I’ve never had before.”

The performances on Feb. 20-22 will be at 7 p.m. in the Trojan Center Theater, and the performance on Feb. 23 will be at 2:30 p.m. in the same location. General admission tickets are $10 for reserved seating and $5 for students.