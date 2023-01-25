Voices heard at karaoke night

by Belle Johnson

Students were given the chance to have their voices heard at Troy University’s New Era’s Back to School Karaoke Night.

The group, known as TUNE, provided walking tacos, a popular dish among Troy students, while participants sang along to their favorite songs.

“[Karaoke night] marks our first event for the spring semester,” said Damione Chambers, a sophomore Criminal Justice major and member of TUNE. “We are really hosting it to get to know more people on campus because new people have come to Troy.

“A karaoke night helps people loosen up around people they’ve never met.”

“I feel like everybody’s getting a chance to show their vocals and express their voice,” said Jadun Dortch, a freshman music industry major and Recruitment Chair for TUNE. “Everybody’s having a good time, eating a lot of food, and getting to know each other.”

TUNE is a gospel choir that was started during the pandemic when classes had to be moved online. When they are not providing events for students, TUNE travels to many different performances.

“If you like singing, this is really the best thing for you,” said Dortch. “If that’s what you like to do and that’s your passion, then this is a good opportunity.”

TUNE is also involved in many community service activities. Many describe the group as a family.

“Tune has done more for me since I joined,” said Chambers. “TUNE has brought me a family away from home, and it can do that for more people.”

If you are interested in joining TUNE, there will be an interest meeting at 7 p.m., Thu., Jan. 19 in Patterson 107. You can also find them on Instagram @troyuniversitynewera.