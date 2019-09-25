Volleyball, best start since ‘93

by

(PHOTO/ Pawan Khanal)

Sophomore setter Natalie Hummel overlooks senior setter Kiara Barrett as she goes for a dig during the Trojan Classic.

Kennedy Roy

Staff Writer

This past weekend Troy hosted the Trojan Classic in Trojan Arena. Troy started the weekend off picking up a gritty win Friday night as the Trojans took down Citadel, 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-21). The Bulldogs fought hard for every point, but the Trojans seemed to always have an answer.

The Trojans were a force to be reckoned with offensively as three players posted an average over .400, Halston Hillier (.476), Julia Brooks (.438) and Caitlin Cooper (.400). Anderson also added 38 assists for the Trojans.

Defensively, Anderson (10) and Jacey Jeffcoat (11) each posted double digit dig totals. Brooks played a crucial role with 4.5 total blocks.

The first set was tight early, but Troy eventually pulled away to win, 25-16.

The Citadel wouldn’t go away in the second set as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-10 lead. Troy didn’t let this get them down as they responded with a run of their own. The Trojans never looked back on their way to winning the set 25-20.

Things remained tight in the final set as Troy found itself in a 19-15 deficit. Troy eventually evened the game at 19-19 and then took six of the next eight points to complete the rally and take the set, 25-21

Troy capped off a perfect 3-0 weekend at the Trojan Classic Saturday in Trojan Arena with wins over Southern and Florida A&M. The Trojans downed the Jaguars in the morning game, 3-1 (25-17, 25-12, 19-25, 25-17), and the Rattlers, 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-18) in the evening game.

Troy’s 10-2 record marks the Trojans’ best start to a season since the school turned Division I in 1993. Its 10 non-conference wins also tie for the most since 2002.

Cheyenne Hayes registered a double-double in Troy’s first win of the day over Southern. Julia Brooks added had 17 kills of her own, hitting .520 during the match while Alison Siersma slammed home eight kills. Amara Anderson assisted on 46 points for the Trojans.

In the final match of the weekend against Florida A&M, Hayes posted an impressive 15 kills in the match. Two freshmen made their presence felt offensively as Ashley Guenveur finished with nine kills while Brooks added nine. Anderson recorded a double-double against the Rattlers, registering 37 assists and 12 digs.

Lacey Jeffcoat was on fire from the service line all weekend. The sophomore finished with 9 aces, including a season-high six against Southern.

The Trojans are back in action tonight, Thursday, September 26, as Troy will play host to Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m.