Volleyball takes nine of last 10

Freshman outside hitter Ashley Guenveur posted 13 kills in Troy’s 3-1 win over Louisiana

Troy hosted two key conference games this weekend against the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Louisiana in Trojan Arena. Coming into the weekend, the Trojans were 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play along with being undefeated at home.

Troy was able to keep the unbeaten-at-home streak alive after going 2-0 this weekend to improve to 5-1 in conference play and sit amongst the top of the conference standings.

Troy started off the weekend with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18) victory over ULM Friday night in the Trojan Arena. It was a total team effort as four Trojans finished with double-digit kill numbers.

Caitlin Cooper hit a career-high 11 kills for the Trojans. Julia Brooks tied a career high of 17 kills. Cooper’s .647 hitting percentage is the fifth highest in a match in school history. Halston Hillier hit .400 with 14 kills. Cheyenne Hayes posted her sixth double-double of the season with 11 kills and 16 digs.

Amara Anderson finished with 51 kills on the night. Lacey Jeffcoat ended her night with a team-high of 17 digs.

Head coach Josh Lauer commented on the atmosphere of Trojan Arena on Friday night saying, “the crowd was amazing tonight.

“They’re making this place special and I’m really thankful to all the students who come out.”

The second game of the weekend was an important cross-division game on Saturday night against Louisiana. The Trojans defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns 3-1 (25-23, 25-11, 15-25, 25-17).

The Trojans (15-3, 5-1 Sun Belt) improve to 10-0 at home this season, which is the longest home winning streak in Trojan Arena history.

Amara Anderson capped the weekend with her ninth double-double of the season, recording 46 assists and 14 digs against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Lacey Jeffcoat shined in the back row, posting 19 digs.

Troy had four players with double-digit kill numbers for the second straight match, led by Ashley Guenveur’s 13.

Serving was key for the Trojans, especially late in the match as Troy finished with eight aces on the night. Natalie Hummel led the way from the line with a season-high four aces.

Troy hits the road next weekend for a pair of conference games in Texas. The Trojans square off with Texas State Oct. 18 and the University of Texas at Arlington Oct. 19. First serve for both matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.