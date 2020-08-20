WHO RUNS THE WORLD

by

Hanna Cooper

Sports Editor

Former Troy track and field member, Alexis Garrett, has been named a nominee from the conference-level for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

“Being selected as one of the NCAA Woman of the Year nominees is such an honor and blessing,” Garret said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to represent this university and the Sun Belt Conference.

“The women who have been selected in the past have done phenomenal things, and I’m grateful to be recognized and among great company!”

Garrett served as the 2019-20 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president and national representative where she spearheaded local community service projects and was an advocate for Troy and Sun Belt Conference student-athletes.

On the track, Garrett was a 2018 All-Sun Belt performer and team captain. She earned a bronze medal in the 60m hurdles at the 2018 Sun Belt Conference indoor championship and a bronze at the outdoor championship in the 100m hurdles.

In 2019, Garrett tacked on another podium finish at the conference championships with a bronze finish in the 100m hurdles.

Back in July, Garrett graduated with her degree in Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management in the combined spring and summer graduation ceremony.

“Alexis continues to be a shining light for our institution and athletics department,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “She is a leader in our community and among her peers on the track and field team and throughout all of our athletics programs.

“We are all so incredibly proud of Alexis not only for what she has already accomplished but for what we all know is in store for her in the future. This is a tremendous honor for a remarkable woman, and we couldn’t be more excited to see Alexis represent Troy and the Sun Belt Conference for this national award.”

The NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership.

Conference nominations are forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee where the top 30 honorees, 10 from each division, will be announced in September.