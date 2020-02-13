Women’s basketball defeats Louisiana

by

(Photo/Chris Wallace)

Japonica James recorded five points, three rebounds, two assists and a block against Louisiana.

Scott Shelton

Sports Editor

The Troy women’s basketball avenged its loss to Louisiana earlier this season with a 67-64 win against the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette, Louisiana last Saturday.

The win moves the Trojans’ record to 19-3 overall and 10-1 in the Sun Belt Conference with seven games remaining in the season.

After the game, Head Coach Chanda Rigby talked about the team’s performance.

“It’s a huge win and we needed a close game that came down to the last possession,” Rigby said. “It’s so hard to win in the Cajundome.

“I’m proud of the team. They gave a great defensive effort.”

The team opened the game with a 19-point first quarter but struggled offensively in the second quarter with 10 points.

The defense held the Ragin’ Cajuns to just six points in the second quarter and 22 points at the half.

In the second half, Louisiana chipped away at Troy’s lead and forced the Trojans to relinquish the lead in the fourth quarter.

Jasmine Robinson scored six points in the game and iced the game at the free-throw line, hitting two free throws late in the fourth quarter.

Bench play proved to be one of the keys to the game as the Trojans outscored the Cajuns 29-9 in that aspect.

Senior Kayla Robinson scored 10 points off the bench, including a pair of baskets in the fourth quarter that prevented Louisiana from keeping any momentum.

Rigby spoke about Robinson’s performance on Saturday.

“I’m so glad she showed up in this moment because we really needed her,” Rigby said. “There have been so many times throughout her career that she has done things similar to this.

“She just keeps hitting tough shots when we need it. She came through with it, and I’m just so proud of her.”

Junior forward Alexus Dye recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Five double-double games is the most since Sky’Lynn Holmes recorded five in the 2017-2018 season.

Senior guard Harriet Winchester added 11 points, including three shots from beyond the arc.

Senior Kate Rodgers led the team in rebounding with 12 and continued to be a force on defense with two steals on the night.

Though the Trojans led for over 35 minutes in the game, the team’s biggest lead of the game was just nine points, and the lead changed hands 10 times.

With a 19-3 record, the Trojans continue to build on the best start in program history.

Saturday’s win puts the Trojans at 7-2 on the road this season, which is the best start under Rigby and since the 1991 season.

Next, the Trojans take on Coastal Carolina tonight at 5 p.m. in Conway, South Carolina.

The Chanticleers are second in the Sun Belt Conference at 9-2, so tonight’s game will be a battle for first place.

The Trojans opened Sun Belt Conference play this season with an 84-77 win against the Chanticleers in Trojan Arena.

On Saturday the team travels to Boone, North Carolina, for a matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

In January, the Trojans defeated the Mountaineers 84-55 in Trojan Arena.