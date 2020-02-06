Women’s basketball reaches record start after win over South Alabama

by

(Photo/Pawan Khanal)

Junior guard Jasmine Robinson scored 13 points, four rebounds and three assists against South Alabama on Saturday in the Trojans’ 85-69 victory.

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s basketball team earned their best start in school history, improving to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in Sun Belt Conference play following an 85-69 victory over rival South Alabama on Saturday inside Trojan Arena.

“I just feel really proud,” Head Coach Chanda Rigby said. “There’s been so much accomplished this season, and hopefully, we are just getting started.

“We are proud of breaking the record for the best start in program history with 17 wins. I’m proud of the defense that was played, and I’m proud for my assistant coaches for how far they’ve brought this defensively.”

Troy had one of its best games this season from the floor shooting at 41% including going 7-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Trojans started off hot leading 11-0 at the beginning of the first quarter and never looked back holding the lead through the entirety of the game.

Troy boasted a double-digit lead that started in the nine-minute mark of the second quarter and lasted throughout the remainder of the game, ballooning as high as 22 points.

Troy’s 17-point win is the largest margin of victory in the series since Troy defeated South by 25 points back on Feb. 6, 2014.

Kayla Robinson led the Trojans offensively, scoring 14 points with four assists and two rebounds. Robinson was perfect from the charity stripe going 6-for-6.

“I had a little slump, but I met with Coach Neil to get rid of all the negatives and distractions in my head,” Robinson said. “This was a start to me getting back into my rhythm to have a great season.”

Jasmine Robinson also turned in a double-digit performance scoring 13 points while Alexus Dye turned in her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

On the defensive end, the Trojans held South Alabama to 29% shooting from the field and 27% from the three on 3-of-11 shooting, which is the Jaguars’ third lowest average of the year.

Troy has now scored at least 70 points in 14-straight games this season and in 19 of the 20 games they have played this season.

Next, the Trojans will travel to Lafayette, Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns currently boast a record of 6-3 in the Sun Belt Conference, which is good enough for fourth place, and 13-7 overall.

The Trojans’ five-game winning streak has lifted the team to first place in the conference with a record of 8-1 and 17-3 overall.

The teams behind Troy are Little Rock and Coastal Carolina, who are both 7-2 in conference.