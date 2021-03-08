Women’s Basketball tops Panthers three times in one week

Kennedy Roy

Sports Editor

The Troy Women’s Basketball team wrapped up a successful week as they dominated the Georgia State Panthers to beat them three straight times in one week.

On Friday, the Trojans clinched the Sun Belt East division with the team’s 60-79 win over the Panthers. This win marked the Trojans’ fifth straight win in February, as well as their seventh straight win inside Trojan Arena.

This season set a new record for the most consecutive home wins in a single season. After beating Georgia State (10-9, 6-6 SBC) by 19 points on Friday, the Trojans clinched the East Division’s No. 1 Seed, giving the Trojans a first-round bye in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida.

This marks the second straight season that Troy has earned a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

The Troy senior guards stepped up on Friday night to score a combined 42 of the teams 79 points. Coach Chanda Rigby talked after the game about how much it means for the seniors.

“I’m just really excited about that,” Rigby said. “I just want them all to have great games this weekend, all seven of them. A lot of them did have really good games tonight.”

On Saturday the Trojans played host to Georgia State for a special senior day as five seniors scored double-digits and the Trojans took down the Panthers 84-78.

This was Troy’s 13 conference win of the season.

Senior guard Jasmine Robinson also became the twenty-fifth member of the 1,000-point club. Troy’s seven seniors scored 67 of the teams 84 points against the Panthers. They also grabbed 30 of the teams 50 rebounds, eight of the nine assists, six of the eight steals and all five blocked shots.

Rigby talked about how special it is to play in Trojan Arena and how her team came together to finish strong.

“It’s our last game here this season so we are a little sad about that, but it was a great night,” Rigby said. “We got off to a fast start, we shot a lot better than we did last night. In the second half we came out and it looked like we got a little relaxed.

“[Georgia State] was very hungry to get this win. They got a lot of momentum in the second half and I’m proud that in the end we pulled out the win.”

Troy will close out the 2020-21 regular season next weekend in Conway, South Carolina, when the Trojans take on the Chanticleers for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.

Tipoff on Friday will be at 5 p.m., while Saturday’s contest will start at 3 p.m.