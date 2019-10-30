Women’s golf takes first at TSU Town & Country

by

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy Women’s Golf team won the Town and Country Invitational this Tuesday out of a field of eight teams with an overall team score of 566, a 15-shot advantage. Tennessee State played host to the event held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sophomore Nicole Lorup (72-68—140) paced the Trojans and finished in a tie for 1st place (4-under) along with fellow sophomore and teammate ShaeLee Scarberry (70-70—140). Lorup shot an even first round and shot her second round at 4-under, while Scarberry shot both of her rounds at 2-under. This finish was also Lorup’s second individual title in two consecutive tournaments.

Freshman Elisabeth Preus (70-71—141) finished in 4th place (3-under) after also shooting 2-under her first round and 1-under on her second round.

Sophomore Anna Claire Little (74-71—145) finished the play in a tie for 6th place (1-over) after shooting her second round at 1-under, while teammate and junior Judith Castro (74-71—145) also shot her second round at 1-under.

Freshman Ainsley Cowart (78-74—152) finished in a tie for 29th place (8-over) after playing as an individual.

The Trojans will close out their fall season next week on Nov. 4-5 in the Idle Hour Collegiate Championship in Macon, Georgia, where Mercer will play host.