Women’s tennis splits Florida road trip

(Photo/Troy Athletics)
Junior Matea Mihaljevic earned a singles and doubles win on Sunday.
Scott Shelton
Sports Editor
The Troy women’s tennis team fell to Stetson 5-2 last weekend in DeLand, Florida, before rebounding with a victory over Bethune-Cookman.
Last Sunday against Stetson, the Trojans were shut out in doubles play.
Shevita Aulana and Matea Mihaljevic fell 6-3.
Vicky Geurinckx and Noa Cohen defeated Tijana Svitlica and Chunxi Guo by a tally of 6-1.
In singles play, Mihaljevic rebounded from the doubles loss with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Danel Ashirova.
Khoklova took a victory with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Milner.
Guo fell to Lucie Renault by a 6-1, 6-2 score.
Aulana kept the match close against Noa Cohen but ultimately fell 6-4, 6-3.
Svitlica fell to Geurinckx by a tally of 6-0, 6-2.
Khrustaleva took Laia Pasini to the wire by winning the first set 6-3 and losing the second set 7-5.
The third set was suspended due to Stetson taking the singles point.
After the loss, the Trojans took on Bethune-Cookman and rebounded with a clean sweep.
In doubles play, Khokhlova and Khrustaleva avenged their loss on Saturday with a 6-1 win over Afika Smith and Diarra Thomas.
Mihaljevic and Aulana earned a shutout win over Zeniece Hall and K. Egalite.
In singles play, the Trojans continued their roll.
Mihaljevic earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Smith, and Khokhlova defeated Thomas 6-0, 6-3.
Guo picked up a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hall, and Aulana earned a shutout over Egalite 6-0, 6-0.
Next, the team returns home for a two-game home stand this weekend.
First, the Trojans face in-state competition from the University of North Alabama Lions at the Lunsford Tennis Complex at 2 p.m. on Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.