Women’s tennis splits Florida road trip

by

(Photo/Troy Athletics)

Junior Matea Mihaljevic earned a singles and doubles win on Sunday.

Scott Shelton

Sports Editor

The Troy women’s tennis team fell to Stetson 5-2 last weekend in DeLand, Florida, before rebounding with a victory over Bethune-Cookman.

Last Sunday against Stetson, the Trojans were shut out in doubles play.

Shevita Aulana and Matea Mihaljevic fell 6-3.

Vicky Geurinckx and Noa Cohen defeated Tijana Svitlica and Chunxi Guo by a tally of 6-1.

In singles play, Mihaljevic rebounded from the doubles loss with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Danel Ashirova.

Khoklova took a victory with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Milner.

Guo fell to Lucie Renault by a 6-1, 6-2 score.

Aulana kept the match close against Noa Cohen but ultimately fell 6-4, 6-3.

Svitlica fell to Geurinckx by a tally of 6-0, 6-2.

Khrustaleva took Laia Pasini to the wire by winning the first set 6-3 and losing the second set 7-5.

The third set was suspended due to Stetson taking the singles point.

After the loss, the Trojans took on Bethune-Cookman and rebounded with a clean sweep.

In doubles play, Khokhlova and Khrustaleva avenged their loss on Saturday with a 6-1 win over Afika Smith and Diarra Thomas.

Mihaljevic and Aulana earned a shutout win over Zeniece Hall and K. Egalite.

In singles play, the Trojans continued their roll.

Mihaljevic earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Smith, and Khokhlova defeated Thomas 6-0, 6-3.

Guo picked up a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hall, and Aulana earned a shutout over Egalite 6-0, 6-0.

Next, the team returns home for a two-game home stand this weekend.

First, the Trojans face in-state competition from the University of North Alabama Lions at the Lunsford Tennis Complex at 2 p.m. on Friday.