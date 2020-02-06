Women’s tennis takes down Alabama State

by

(Photo/Troy Athletics)

Freshman Shevita Aulana earned a 6-1, 6-0 singles victory on Saturday.

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s tennis team defeated in-state foe Alabama State, 7-0, last Saturday to claim its first win of the spring at the Lunsford Tennis Complex.

The Trojans were set to square off with Alabama A&M on Friday, but the threat of bad weather caused the match to be postponed to a later date. Troy then opened up home play with Alabama State on Saturday.

In the doubles, the Trojans pair Chunxi Guo and Anastasiia Khrustaleva defeated a Hornets’ duo to claim the first of two needed doubles wins.

Matea Mihaljevic and Shevita Aulana clinched the doubles points with a victory over Urska Velec and Bea Acena, 7-5, while doubles three fell to Maria Popova and Madalena Andrade, 6-3.

In number one singles, Mihaljevic defeated Popova 6-2, 6-0 to give the Trojans an early 2-0 lead over the Hornets.

The second singles match that saw Aulana make quick work of Marija Blazevic 6-1, 6-0 to give Troy the 3-0 advantage.

Chunxi Guo defeated Urska Velec 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to give Troy the decisive fourth point and clinch the match over Alabama State.

The Trojans managed to stay unblemished through number two singles when Khokhlova defeated Andrade 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 while Tijana Svitlica defeated Acena in three sets 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 to increase the Trojans’ lead to 6-0.

Troy concluded the perfect outing during number six singles, where Khrustaleva went three sets with Vivien Kutacova and walked away with a 2-6, 7-5 and 6-3 win to conclude the afternoon.

The Trojans will travel to DeLand, Florida, to take on the Stetson Hatters on Saturday.