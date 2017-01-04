Thomas Gleaton Copy Editor Troy football is the best it has ever been. For the first time in the program’s FBS history, Troy (6-2 Sun Belt) won ten games, beating Ohio (8-6, 6-2 MAC) 28-23 in the Dollar General Bowl. At the beginning of the season, coach Neal Brown said the team was “maybe a year away” from winning a bowl game. It’s safe to say the Trojans are ahead of schedule. They jumped on the board first with the first of junior Jordan Chunn’s three touchdown runs. Chunn, […]
-
PHOTO GALLERY: Football – Dollar General Bowl
#bwg_container1_0 #bwg_container2_0 .bwg_standart_thumbnails_0 * { -moz-box-sizing: border-box; box-sizing:...
-
Bowl bound: Troy football to play in Dollar General Bowl
Michael Shipma Sports Editor Troy is going to Mobile for the second time this season. The Trojans received and accepted...
-
Troy’s last effort falls short, lose 24-28 at Georgia Southern
Wesley Kirchharr Staff Writer The Troy Trojans fell to Georgia Southern 28-24 in a last-second thriller to cap off the regular...
-
Troy races past Texas State, closer to Sun Belt title
Wesley Kirchharr Staff Writer The Troy football team topped conference foe Texas State 40-7 on Saturday, cruising ever closer...
News
-
International Troy student dead after fatal crashDecember 21, 2016Holly Ammons Photo Editor A three-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 15 has claimed the life of one
-
SGA proposes allowing leashed petsDecember 1, 2016Asem Abdelfattah Staff Writer During the Student Government Association’s final meeting of the
-
International students celebrate ThanksgivingDecember 1, 2016Abby Taylor Staff Writer Troy’s Chi Alpha Campus Ministry offered several opportunities for
- Holiday meals prepared for community members
- Sororities pack boxes for children
- Trojan Outreach sponsors fall festival
Sports
-
Troy wins Dollar General Bowl, 10th game of seasonDecember 24, 2016Thomas Gleaton Copy Editor Troy football is the best it has ever been. For the first time in
-
PHOTO GALLERY: Football – Dollar General BowlDecember 23, 2016Related
-
Bowl bound: Troy football to play in Dollar General BowlDecember 4, 2016Michael Shipma Sports Editor Troy is going to Mobile for the second time this season. The
- Troy’s last effort falls short, lose 24-28 at Georgia Southern
- Ranked no more: Troy falls at home to Arkansas State
- Women’s hoops wins four straight
Features
-
Student Spotlight: B + MeDecember 1, 2016Sinclair Portis Staff Writer Blakelee Clack, a sophomore risk management and insurance major
-
‘Warriors Unearthed’ exhibit designer shares inspirationDecember 1, 2016Tu To Staff Writer Lilly Casalaro News Editor The newly debuted Janice Hawkins Cultural Arts Park
-
Human services honor society recruitment underwayNovember 17, 2016Sinclair Portis Staff Writer Tau Upsilon Alpha National Organization for Human Services, an honor
- Student Spotlight: Stan’s Stuff
- Band concert debuts new alumnus composition
- Tech Talk: RoboRanger security device revealed
Opinion
-
The tale of two monarchsDecember 1, 2016Pradyot Sharma Staff Writer “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. It was the
-
Drugs as drugs?December 1, 2016Matt Firpo Opinion Editor Drugs are being used as actual drugs? On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Food and
-
Letter to the editorDecember 1, 2016Gina Girgis Contributor This campus has beautiful people. Let me say, my classmate, Emily Anderson,
Arts & Entertainment
-
Latest Marvel addition: ‘It’s strange, but in the good way’December 1, 2016Michael Shipma Sports Editor Marvel did it again. When I first saw the trailers for Scott
-
Library hosts traveling postcard exhibitDecember 1, 2016Taylor Boydstun Staff Writer Troy University Libraries has produced an exhibit featuring historic
-
“Sounds of the Season” to ring in the holidaysDecember 1, 2016Draven Jackson Staff Writer Troy University’s College of Communication and Fine Arts will present
- Frequency to perform acappella in fall concert
- Mini-books on display
- Students perform up-tempo jazz music in fall show
Variety
-
Off-campus housing optionsDecember 1, 2016Lasata Shrestha Staff Writer Madina Seytmuradova Variety Editor With the limited number of
-
Last-minute fall break destinations for broke studentsNovember 17, 2016Israel Ashby Staff Writer For students busy studying and working on class assignments, planning for
-
Major challenge: tough-class adviceNovember 17, 2016Lirona Joshi Staff Writer The relief of getting a seat in a class that is required for one’s
Follow Us