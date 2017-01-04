Thomas Gleaton Copy Editor Troy football is the best it has ever been. For the first time in the program’s FBS history, Troy (6-2 Sun Belt) won ten games, beating Ohio (8-6, 6-2 MAC) 28-23 in the Dollar General Bowl. At the beginning of the season, coach Neal Brown said the team was “maybe a year away” from winning a bowl game. It’s safe to say the Trojans are ahead of schedule. They jumped on the board first with the first of junior Jordan Chunn’s three touchdown runs. Chunn, […]